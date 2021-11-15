© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay

"The Formerly Incarcerated People's Performance Project"/Crab season/National Student Poet for the West

Published November 15, 2021 at 10:11 AM PST
FIPPP 2
FIPPP

We'll hear from Freddy Lee Johnson and Pamela Ann Keane, two cast members from "The Formerly Incarcerated People's Performance Project" as they share their stories from prison.

PLUS: We'll get an update on the crab season with Ryan Bartling, senior environmental scientist for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

AND: We'll talk with San Jose high school student Sarah Fathima Mohammed, the newly chosen National Student Poet for the West.

Guests:
Ryan Bartling

Freddy Lee Johnson
Pamela Ann Keane

Sarah Fathima Mohammed

Producers: Gillian Emblad, Wendy Holcombe
Hosts: Grace Won, Joseph Pace, Ethan Elkind

