"The Formerly Incarcerated People's Performance Project"/Crab season/National Student Poet for the West
We'll hear from Freddy Lee Johnson and Pamela Ann Keane, two cast members from "The Formerly Incarcerated People's Performance Project" as they share their stories from prison.
PLUS: We'll get an update on the crab season with Ryan Bartling, senior environmental scientist for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
AND: We'll talk with San Jose high school student Sarah Fathima Mohammed, the newly chosen National Student Poet for the West.
Guests:
Ryan Bartling
Freddy Lee Johnson
Pamela Ann Keane
Producers: Gillian Emblad, Wendy Holcombe
Hosts: Grace Won, Joseph Pace, Ethan Elkind