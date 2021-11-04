Sights and Sounds: Rigo 23

"Sights and Sounds" is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with artist Rigo 23. His sculpture honoring incarcerated Native American activist Leonard Peltier is at the Richmond Art Center .

Reparations by Emory Douglas

San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

Fall 2021 Opening Date TBA

Emory Douglas served as the Black Panther Party’s minister of culture and their revolutionary artist. He created the party’s newspaper, the Black Panther. Douglas embraced revolutionary imagery to inspire political consciousness to their, readers. His exhibit showcases the exploitation and violence of Black people during slavery. While his work displays the inequalities that exist today, it is a hopeful proposal for justice and solidarity that invites viewers to imagine a brighter future. “Reparations” opens this fall at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

Dreams Emerging, Beyond Resistance:

Día de Los Muertos 2021

By Rio Yanez and Carolina Quintanilla

At SOMArts until Nov. 5th

SOMArts 22nd annual exhibit honors the Day of the Dead custom. It merges traditional altars with modern installations. Artists reflect on how their grieving rituals became forms of connection, freedom, and healing. It continues to be a multigenerational gathering of remembrance, while affirming the significance of arts & culture in shaping our worlds. Catch it at SOMArts in San Francisco or online now through November 5th.

Tongo Eisen-Martin in Conversation with Jeff Chang

City Arts & Lectures

Sydney Goldstein Theater

December 15, 2021 7:30pm

Tongo Eisen-Martin is the current San Francisco Poet Laureate, educator and organizer whose work focuses on issues of mass incarceration, extrajudicial killings of Black people, and human rights. He’s taught at detention centers around the country and Columbia University. His latest book is Blood on the Fog. Tongo Eisen-Martin will be a guest at City Arts & Lectures on December 15th.