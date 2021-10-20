Sights and Sounds: Michelle Lin of Kearny Street Workshop

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Michelle Lin of the Kearny Street Workshop. Michelle is their programs lead and development consultant. This weekend Kearny Street Workshop is kicking off "APAture," their annual arts festival for emerging Asian Pacific American artists.

Johnny Huy Nguyen

CHERISH: a virtual performing arts showcase

Friday Oct 29th at 7pm

Johnny Huy Nguyen is a second generation, Vietnamese-American dance artist who lives in San Francisco. Johnny blends street dance, contemporary and martial arts in his performances. He's the feature artist for the APAture performing arts showcase "Cherish." Watch him and other artistsrs online on Oct 29th at 7pm.

Monica Sok

RISE: a literary arts showcase

Thursday Nov 4th 7-9pm

Monica Sok is a Khmer poet, daughter of refugees and author of ” A Nail the Evenings Hang On.” Her collection is about the Cambodian diaspora and the country's genocidal history from the 1970s. Monica is a lecturer at Stanford. She’ll be the feature artist for this literary event during the APAture festival.

Mild MonkHEAL: a music showcase

Kapwa Gardens

Saturday, Nov 6th at 3pm

Mild Monk is a San Jose-based artist. His sound is a blend of pop, R&B, hip hop and bossa nova. Fans say his music makes them feel good. See him perform at the Kapwa Gardens in San Francisco along with other musicians on Saturday, Nov 6th. There will also be vendors and room to dance.

APAture runs October 23rd to November 14th.