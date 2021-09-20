An Update on the Elizabeth Holmes Trial, Striving for a Water-Resilient Bay Area and Pickleball

On tonight’s show we’ll be discussing ways to make the Bay Area more water resilient.

Plus, we'll get an update on the Elizabeth Holmes trial.

We'll also hear about the the fastest growing sport in the US - pickleball!

Guests:

Sara Randazzo, Legal Business Reporter for The Wall Street Journal

Dr. Newsha Ajami, Director of Urban Water Policy with Stanford University’s Water in the West and a member of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission

Wade Crowfoot, California's Natural Resources Secretary and former chief executive officer of the nonprofit Water Foundation

Patricia Strazzi, the first female certified pickleball coach in Northern California

