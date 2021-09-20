© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay

An Update on the Elizabeth Holmes Trial, Striving for a Water-Resilient Bay Area and Pickleball

Published September 20, 2021 at 2:00 AM PDT
download.jpg
ray_explores
/
Wikimedia Commons
California Drought Lake Oroville

Co-hosts Ethan Elkind and Joseph Pace talk with Stanford's Dr. Newsha Ajami and California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot about ways to make the Bay Area more water resilient. Plus, we'll get an update on the Elizabeth Holmes trial, and we'll hear about the the fastest growing sport in the US - pickleball!

On tonight’s show we’ll be discussing ways to make the Bay Area more water resilient.

Plus, we'll get an update on the Elizabeth Holmes trial.

We'll also hear about the the fastest growing sport in the US - pickleball!

Guests:

Sara Randazzo, Legal Business Reporter for The Wall Street Journal

Dr. Newsha Ajami, Director of Urban Water Policy with Stanford University’s Water in the West and a member of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission

Wade Crowfoot, California's Natural Resources Secretary and former chief executive officer of the nonprofit Water Foundation

Patricia Strazzi, the first female certified pickleball coach in Northern California

Tags

Spring 2021California drought
Chris Nooney
See stories by Chris Nooney