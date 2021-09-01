Sights and Sounds: Josiah Luis Alderete

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden chats with poet Josiah Luis Alderete. His debut collection is "baby axolotols & old pochos "(Black Freighter Press).

Beast Crawl, Sept 3rd-5th

This Oakland literary festival is back after going on hiatus for a few years. Attend virtual readings featuring East Bay artists. Events include memorial open mics for the late Reginald Lockett and J de Salvo. Visit their website for the performance schedule.

MOAD’s Authors in Conversation with Tongo Eisen-Martin and Sonia Sanchez

Tuesday, September 21st at 6:00 pm

Iconic activist and poet Sonia Sanchez joins San Francisco Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin in kicking off the release of his book "Blood on the Fog" The Museum of the African Diaspora ( MOAD ) is hosting this virtual event. Josiah and I have seen them perform together. You can feel their bond. Order tickets on MOAD's website.

PROJECT 1521

Sept. 29th, 6pm

This group is made up of Southern California poets, scholars, and artists who create works as acts of resistance. They’ll be reading from the collection “You Will Not Be Forgotten” during a virtual program sponsored by City Lights. The curators of Project 1521 say the collaboration was inspired by "indigenous perspectives on the Spanish Invasion and the 500 years since the fall of the Aztec Empire in 1521." Register online at CityLights.com. In the meantime, listen to Project 1521 podcast.

Josiah Luis Alderete is curator and host of the monthly Chicano/Latinx reading series "Speaking Axolotl."