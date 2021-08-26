Sights and Sounds: Paul Corman-Roberts

"Sights and Sounds" is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. Every week artists give their art and culture suggestions to experience around the Bay or at home. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with poet Paul Corman-Roberts. Paul is co-founder of the literary festival Beast Crawl, which is happening virtually this Labor Day Weekend. His new book is "Bone Moon Palace."

The Sunflower Lioness

This Oakland artist is a guitarist, vocalist and filmmaker. The Sunflower Lioness has a nice instrumental dance album called "Sun Kissed." Paul loves her vocals. Check out her music on Band camp and Spotify.

"Scattered Arils" by Dena Rod

Dena Rod is an Iranian-American poet. "Scattered Arils" (Milk & Cake Press) is Dena's first full-length collection. Their poetry includes themes of family, memory and queer identity. According to the book's webpage, "Scattered Arils" is "titled after the colloquial name for pomegranate seeds" and "excavates familial memory and ancestral inheritance."

Nomadic Press Weekly Open Mic

Listen to 30 poets perform during Nomadic Press' 90-minute virtual event every Friday night at 6pm. This reading is purely open mic so you can can sign up and read your work too.