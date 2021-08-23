The State of Muni, The Bay Area Reacts to the Taliban Takeover and a Trip to the CA Academy of Sciences

On tonight’s show we’ll be discussing the recent crisis in Afghanistan, including how Bay Area residents are impacted and finding ways to help.

Plus, we'll look at the State of Muni with its Director of Transportation, Jeffrey Tumlin.

We'll also get an inside look at the California Academy of Sciences when Joseph Pace interviews Elizabeth Babcock, the organization’s Dean of Education.

Guests:

Jeffrey Tumlin, Director of Transportation for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (Muni)

Aisha Wahab, Hayward City Council Member and Board Member with the Afghan Coalition

Congressman Eric Swalwell, Representative of California's 15th district, which consists of most of the East Bay.

Robert Crews, Professor of History at Stanford University and a leading scholar on Afghanistan.

Elizabeth Babcock, Dean of Education and Chief Public Engagement Officer at the California Academy of Sciences

RESOURCES:

Information regarding Special Immigrant Visas from the Office of Congressman Swalwell

Information regarding Special Immigrant Visas from the U.S. Department of State