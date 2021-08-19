Sights and Sounds: Ashara Ekundayo

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Ashara Ekundayo, stewart at Artist As First Responder.

Mothership: Voyage into Afrofuturism

Oakland Museum

The exhibit takes you on a journey through the imagination and creativity of Afrofuturism--which is Black sci-fi, surrealism and artistry envisioning a future for Black people. See Octavia Butler’s handwritten notes, a costume from the Black Panther film, paintings, collages, films and how past activists envisioned a better future for Black people.

Buy timed tickets in advance online. The exhibit runs until the end of Feb 2022.

Spirit & Flesh

Slash Gallery in San Francisco.

According to their website, Spirit and Flesh is"a recognition of art as an extension-expression of oneself, one’s labor, one’s memories and inner monologue, one’s spiritual disposition, one’s transition and transformation.” It's also about the artist freeing themself from expectations of what is art and success. Sam Vernon is the curator. See the exhibit by October 2nd.

Black Joy StoryWindows

Downtown Oakland 14th-17th Street on Broadway

If you need to take in some joy, go on this self-guided multi-media art exhibition installed in more than 30 storefront businesses in Downtown Oakland. Blakc Joy StoryWindows highlights works by more than 20 local Black artists, Black-led arts and cultural organizations, and Black businesses.

Ashara Ekundayo is an is independent curator and cultural strategist. Artist As First Responder is a platform that recognizes and supports Black, Indigenous artists and artists of color who use their creative practices to heal communities and save lives.