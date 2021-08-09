© 2021 KALW
State of the Bay

San Francisco's Financial Justice Department Works to Eliminate Fees and Fines; Covid Update; A Conversation with Dominique Crenn

Published August 9, 2021 at 3:00 AM PDT
Fine road sign

Fines and fees are part of everyday life, but in some cases, they can wreak unexpected financial havoc and turmoil on people's lives. We talk to Anne Stuhldreher of San Francisco's Financial Justice Project about how she helped eliminate library late fees and more.

But first, we'll get an update on the Delta variant and other Covid issues we need to look out for as summer ends. And finally, we'll wrap up with a conversation with chef Dominque Crenn.

Host: Grace Won

Guests:

Covid:

  • Erin Allday, Health Reporter, San Francisco Chronicle
  • Peter Chin-Hong, Professor of Medicine specializing in infectious disease, UCSF Medical School

Mitigating Fees and Fines in San Francisco:

A Chef in San Francisco

Spring 2021