Sights and Sounds: Jason Bayani

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. We offer ways to experience art and culture around the Bay and home. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with writer and educator Jason Bayani. Jason is editor of "Liwanag", an anthology of Filipinx art and literature.

Pilipinx Virtual Histories: kalayaan

Arc Gallery & Studios

The exhibition is about the cultural impact of the Filipinx and Asian American arts-activism community in San Francisco. Visitors can check out archives zines, pictures, and other forms of artwork. The exhibit ends on August 7th.

APAture art submissions

For our creative KALW listeners, APAture is a yearly festival for emerging Asian Pacific American artists. Kearny Street Workshop hosts the festival that has been around for 20 years and features works by 80 artists in 1,000 venues throughout San Francisco. The festival is in October, but they’re now accepting submissions literary arts, music, film, performing arts, and visual arts. This year’s themes is “Embrace.” Submissions close on July 11th.

Wall + Response

During this series of readings, 16 poets respond to the social, political, racial, justice narratives of four murals in Clarion Alley. The Booksmith and The Bindery is hosting the series which wraps up on Friday. Clarion Alley Mural Project or CAMP curated these readings.

This Friday's poets, Youssef Alaoui, Jason Bayani, Genny Lim and Michael Warr are responding to the mural The Will To Live (2018).

Jason Bayani is the artistic director of the Kearny Street Workshop. The anthology "Liwanag" comes out later this summer. Visit the SOMA Pilipinas website to pre-order.

