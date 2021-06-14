Is Outdoor Dining Here to Stay? The State of Shoplifting in SF; Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author John Branch

Hosts Ethan Elkind and Grace Won talk with District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safaí about the recent surge of shoplifting in San Francisco.

Plus, we'll discuss the pros and cons of efforts to make outdoor dining spaces permanent.

And, co-host Joseph Pace talks with Pulitzer Prize-winning author John Branch about his new book, Sidecountry.

What would you like to ask our guests? Post a comment here, tweet us @StateofBay or send an email or voicemail to StateofBay@gmail.com.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Grace Won

Producers: Chris Nooney and Anne Harper

Guests:

Segment 1: Ahsha Safaí, Supervisor of San Francisco's District 11

Segment 2: John King, Urban Design Critic for the San Francisco Chronicle and Laurie Thomas, Executive Director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association

Segment 3: Pulitzer prize-winning author, John Branch