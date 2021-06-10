Sights and Sounds: Morgan Schmidt-Feng

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. Guests offer art and culture suggestions to do around the Bay and at home. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with filmmaker Morgan Schmidt -Feng. His latest documentary "Anton: Circling Home" is a touching story about New York artist Anton van Dalen, his love for pigeons, growing up during WWII in Holland and his artistry. See it at the Roxie during the San Francisco Documentary Film Festival this Saturday, June 12th.

Art Heals All Wounds Podcast

Pamela Uzzell is a documentary filmmaker based in Oakland. She interviews artists about how their work led to their own personal healing and transforms the lives of others.

Support Local Independent Theaters and

"Black Life: Losing Ground"at BAMPFA

Movie theaters are back open! Indulge in overpriced popcorn. Get lost in a story on screen. Help out small businesses. One of Jenee's favorite theaters is the Alameda Theater and Cineplex. Morgan loves Oakland's Grand Lake Theater and the Roxie in San Francisco.

He also recommends to check out BAMPFA online. They're offering free streaming of Kathleen Collins' "Losing Ground." The 1982 film is one of the first feature films directed by a Black woman.

Hiking and Photography at Deer Park Trailhead in Fairfax

Deer Park Trailhead is about a 35 minute drive from Berkeley/Oakland to Fairfax. There are different hiking levels for people to enjoy. Morgan recommends taking a camera or using your cameraphone to capture the beauty of the nature you see along your path.

Morgan Schmidt-Feng is the founder of Filmsight Productions. Watch their "COVIDeos" series that was featured in the San Francisco de Young Museum.