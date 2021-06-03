Sights and Sounds: Jahaira Fajardo & Angelica Medina

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. Going forward, we're offering suggestions for ways to experience art and culture out and about and at home. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Latin dance duo champions Jahaira Fajardo & Angelica Medina. They're hosting The Queer Afro-Latin Festival this weekend. Then on June 18th, they’ll be giving a performance for the opening night of Fresh Meat Festival's 20th Anniversary.

Rollin’ with the Homos!

Have a blast at this roller disco party and drag show at Oakland Township Commons, which is part of the Brooklyn Basin. Drag artists Nicki Jizz and Mama Celeste host the event one Sunday a month. The next one is June 20th. There are videos of performances on Youtube if you can’t make it in person. Drag queens and roller skates along the waterfront...can you ask for anything more?

Create your Personal Bike Tour to See Oakland Murals

Speaking of wheels, take a ride around Lake Merritt and along Broadway in Downtown Oakland. Jahaira and Angelica like to bike on Broadway between Grand Ave and 12th St. to look at the murals. Visit Oakland has a page with info on areas in the city to see murals.

Fort Mason Flix in San Francisco

This pop-up drive-in theater by the waterfront has been a joy for many during the pandemic. Fort Mason Flix screened movies and film festivals when theaters shut down in 2020. Now that venues are opening up, they’re closing down at the end of June. But they’ll be celebrating all month with special screenings and giveaways. Visit the drive-in before it ends on June 26th.

In the Heights

The highly-anticipated film about the New York neighborhood Washington Heights is based on the musical by Lin Manuel-Miranda. Anthony Ramos plays a bodega owner who is saving his money and dreams of a better life. John M. Chu of "Crazy Rich Asians" is the director. The film opens in theaters and premieres on HBO Max June 10th.

Angelica Medina and Jahaira Fajardo are the directors of In’Lakech Dance Academy in Oakland. The Fresh Meat Festival runs virtually for two weeks beginning June 18th.