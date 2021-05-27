Sights and Sounds: Anna Sale

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. Guests give their art and culture suggestions to experience at home and through social distancing. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Anna Sale. Anna is the host of "Death, Sex and Money" and author of "Let's Talk About Hard Things."

"Blindspotting" TV series

You may remember the 2018 film “Blindspotting” created by and starring Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs. The film is about the characters’ friendship and addresses such issues as race, class and gentrification. The movie has evolved into a series starring Jasmine Cephas Jones, who reprises her role as Ashley. “Blindspotting” was filmed in West Oakland. It premieres June 13th on the Starz channel.

“The Secret to Superhuman Strength” by Alison Bechdel

Alison Bechdel's new graphic memoir is about her fascination with exercise fads. She looks back to Jack LaLanne in the '60s all the way to today’s obsession with spin cycle classes. As she tries to physically improve herself, she learns a lot about herself. Alison's memoir is self-reflective and humorous.

“Music Appreciation” Spotify playlist

Listen to generations of soulful songs from Aretha Franklin and Ray Charles to Queen Latfiah. Ayla Isadora, a pre-school teacher at Step One School in Berkeley, curated this playlist for her class. Ayla is Anna's daughter's teacher. Anna says the students are learning about music history, the industry and the lives of artists featured on the playlist.

Anna Sale is the author of “Let’s Talk About Hard Things.”

