© 2021
80th-logo-evolution-header-black_1600.png
1941 - 2021 /// Support the next 80 years.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
s_s_logo_square_cropped_short.png
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Anna Sale

Published May 27, 2021 at 4:44 AM PDT
Anna Sale
GabrielaHasbun/Gabriela Hasbun
/
Gabriela Hasbun
Anna Sale, author of Let's Talk about Hard Things. She's also the creator and host of Death, Sex & Money, the podcast from WNYC Studios .

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. Guests give their art and culture suggestions to experience at home and through social distancing. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Anna Sale. Anna is the host of "Death, Sex and Money" and author of "Let's Talk About Hard Things."

"Blindspotting" TV series
You may remember the 2018 film “Blindspotting” created by and starring Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs. The film is about the characters’ friendship and addresses such issues as race, class and gentrification. The movie has evolved into a series starring Jasmine Cephas Jones, who reprises her role as Ashley. “Blindspotting” was filmed in West Oakland. It premieres June 13th on the Starz channel.

“The Secret to Superhuman Strength” by Alison Bechdel
Alison Bechdel's new graphic memoir is about her fascination with exercise fads. She looks back to Jack LaLanne in the '60s all the way to today’s obsession with spin cycle classes. As she tries to physically improve herself, she learns a lot about herself. Alison's memoir is self-reflective and humorous.

“Music Appreciation” Spotify playlist
Listen to generations of soulful songs from Aretha Franklin and Ray Charles to Queen Latfiah. Ayla Isadora, a pre-school teacher at Step One School in Berkeley, curated this playlist for her class. Ayla is Anna's daughter's teacher. Anna says the students are learning about music history, the industry and the lives of artists featured on the playlist.

Anna Sale is the author of “Let’s Talk About Hard Things.

Spring 2021
Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jenee Darden