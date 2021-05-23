Author Gary Kamiya on San Francisco; Taking Down the 980 Freeway; Poet Giovanna Lomanto

No one knows San Francisco better than author and historian Gary Kamiya. We talk to him about his book "Spirits of San Francisco" and the anthology "End of the Golden Gate," which includes Kamiya's work.

Plus, as infrastructure talks heat up in Washington, local advocates are wondering if there will be money to take down the 980 Freeway. And finally, poet and Youth Speaks mentee, Giovanna Lomanto, reads her poem "Gold Digger" and talks about her work.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Grace Won

Producer: Wendy Holcombe and Grace Won

Guests:

Segment 1: Nico Savidge, reporter, East Bay Times & Chris Sensenig, founder, Connect Oakland.

Segment 2: Gary Kamiya, author, "Spirits of San Francisco: Voyages Through the Unknown City" and contributor to the anthology "End of the Golden Gate: Writers on Loving and (Sometimes) Leaving San Francisco"

Segment 3: Giovanna Lomanto, poet