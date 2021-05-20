Sights and Sounds: Lyndsey Ellis

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. During the pandemic, we're offering suggestions for ways to experience art and culture at home or through social distancing. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Lyndsey Ellis, author of "Bone Broth."

Bonsai Garden at Lake Merritt

This garden is the only major all-volunteer bonsai garden in the country. The garden has reopened for the weekends. Lyndsey says this is THE spot to be in Oakland because the plants are beautiful. The garden open on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at noon.

Quiet Lightning

The literary nonprofit based in San Francisco hosts events, publishes chapbooks, offers writing workshops and provides a space for writers to express themselves. Their "Better Ancestors" series is a quarterly reading of writers of color that they developed in partnership with Michael Warr. Look out for their next show in July featuring Kelechi Ubozoh and Teju Adisa-Ferrar. Until then,

visit their website to watch videos of past readings.

BrasArte

BrasArte is one of the few arts and cultural organizations in the Bay focused on preserving the traditional dances and music of Brazil. Dance classes are currently online, until they reopen their Berkeley location. Lyndsey's favorite class is

Bahia Grooves on Saturday with Elisita Castanon-Hill.

Lyndsey Ellis debut novel "Bone Broth" comes out June 1st.