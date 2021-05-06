Sights and Sounds: Miko Marks

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. During the pandemic, we're offering suggestions for ways to experience art and culture at home or through social distancing. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Oakland-based country singer Miko Marks. Her new album is "Our Country."

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass - "Let The Music Play"

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass put their annual San Francisco festival on pause last year due to COVID. However, they’ve been filming artists performing in their own hometowns for their online show "Let the Music Play." The videos also include interviews with artists and archival footage. Stream new episodes on their Youtube channel every other Tuesday at 5pm.

Street Skate Collective

This group of quad and inline skaters hosts monthly workshops and roll outs. Their workshops tend to take place at the Lake Merritt Boathouse parking lot. Miko Marks skates with them and helps give beginner lessons. Follow them on Instagram. Their workshops fill up very quickly.

Oakland Art Murmur website

Find guided and self-guided walking tours of Oakland galleries, murals and public art on this website. There are maps to murals in Chinatown and links to galleries that have re-opened. Miko recommends checking out murals in the Temesacal neighborhood.

Miko Marks' album is “Our Country.” Watch her album debut celebration and latest music videos on her YouTube channel.