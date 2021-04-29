Sights and Sounds: David Noble of The Well Known Strangers

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. During the pandemic, we're offering suggestions for ways to experience art and culture at home or through social distancing. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with David Noble, a lead vocalist and guitarist for The Well Known Strangers.

"How Music Works" by David Bryne

This book has been resonating with music lovers for nearly a decade. David Byrne, from the Talking Heads, gives an overview on many aspects to music. He covers history, culture, business and science behind music. Byrne also explains how technology has affected the ways we process music.

Bolinas Ridge Trail

Head to Point Reyes for a nice, spring hike on the Bolinas Ridge Trail, located off of Sir Francis Drake Blvd. The 10.5-mile trail starts in Samuel Taylor Park. Parking is limited so the trail isn’t usually crowded. The views of the valley are amazing and hikers say it's dog friendly.

Thundercat

The LA artist is a singer, songwriter and bass player. His album "It Is What It Is" earned him a Best Progressive R&B Album. Thundercat's style of R&B is eclectic. Watch his video "Dragonball Durag."

David Noble is a musician and singer for The Well Known Strangers. Their new EP is called "King Tide."