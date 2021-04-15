Sights and Sounds: Satya

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. During the pandemic, we're offering suggestions for ways to experience art and culture at home or through social distancing. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with singer Satya. Her debut EP is "Flourish Against Fracture."

Bugbite Pop Up

Saturday, April 17th 2-8pm

Defremey Park in Oakland

Visual artist Amiah Peterson organizes outdoor events around Oakland for artists to sell their work. On Saturday April 17th she's hosting a BugBite Pop Up at Defremery Park in West Oakland. Amiah's talents stretches to drawings, photography and murals. Follow her on Instagram.

Singer Charlotte Mae Cohen

Singer and songwriter Charlotte Mae Cohen splits her time between Oakland and New Orleans. She has a lovely voice and creates flowy melodies to match. Watch her perform on Instagram.

Visual Artist Brinley Ribando

Brinley Ribando is a New Orleans-based painter, print maker, and photographer. She says her "art focuses on the female form as a visual component that mirrors nature, creating a comparative dialogue." When you visit her website, make sure to get a look at her "Garden of Eden" painting.

Satya is an alum of Oakland School for the Arts. She splits her time between the Bay Area and New Orleans. Visit her website satya-official.com.