State of the Bay: How to Revive the Tourist Economy, Sports in the Bay and Filmmaker Peter Nicks

In this episode, we've got San Francisco Chronicle sportswriter Ann Killion. Then we’ll talk about efforts to revive San Francisco's devastated tourist economy with Annelaine Clauss of the bike rental business Blazing Saddles, Rodney Fong, CEO of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce and Joe D'Alessandro, CEO of SF Travel. And we’ll also hear from Peter Nicks about his new film, "Homeroom."