Sights and Sounds: Elisa Camahort Page

"Sights and Sounds" is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. During the pandemic, we're offering suggestions for ways to experience art and culture at home or through social distancing. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Elisa Camahort Page, a San Jose author, entrepreneur and activist.

42nd Street Moon
42nd Street Moon is a musical revival company in San Francisco. Their free virtual series includes musical theater trivia, live cabaret and theatrical chats. According to their website, they sell tickets for audiences to stream, “quality musical theater productions.”

50X50: Stories of Visionary Artists from the Collection
This year marks the San Jose Museum of Art’s 50th anniversary. Go online and see diverse works from 50 artists who are part of the museum’s permanent collection. Or visit the museum in person. San Jose Museum of Arts is one of, if not the, youngest major art museum of a big American city.

Alvin Ailey Dance Theater
Cal Performances at Home.
June 10th, 2021
The Alvin Ailey Dance Theater sells out at UC Berkeley every year. It might be easier to see them in 2021 because their annual Bay Area performance has gone virtual. The production will be a world premiere of new work by Jamar Roberts, the theater's resident choreographer. Watch archival footage too. The show premieres Thursday, June 10th, but tickets are on sale now.

Elisa Camahort Page hosts The Op-Ed Page podcast and writes the weekly newsletter This Week-ish. Read her book "Road Map for Revolutionaries: Resistance, Activism, and Advocacy for All."

Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
