Sights and Sounds: Elisa Camahort Page

"Sights and Sounds" is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. During the pandemic, we're offering suggestions for ways to experience art and culture at home or through social distancing. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Elisa Camahort Page, a San Jose author, entrepreneur and activist.

42nd Street Moon is a musical revival company in San Francisco. Their free virtual series includes musical theater trivia, live cabaret and theatrical chats. According to their website, they sell tickets for audiences to stream, “quality musical theater productions.”

This year marks the San Jose Museum of Art’s 50th anniversary. Go online and see diverse works from 50 artists who are part of the museum’s permanent collection. Or visit the museum in person. San Jose Museum of Arts is one of, if not the, youngest major art museum of a big American city.

The Alvin Ailey Dance Theater sells out at UC Berkeley every year. It might be easier to see them in 2021 because their annual Bay Area performance has gone virtual. The production will be a world premiere of new work by Jamar Roberts, the theater's resident choreographer. Watch archival footage too. The show premieres Thursday, June 10th, but tickets are on sale now.

Elisa Camahort Page hosts The Op-Ed Page podcast and writes the weekly newsletter This Week-ish. Read her book "Road Map for Revolutionaries: Resistance, Activism, and Advocacy for All."

