Twenty five years after Guatemala's civil war ended, human rights leader Rosalina Tuyuc is promoting healing for her people based ancient Maya wisdom.
California reports more cases of human tracking than any state. In Oakland, most sex trafficking victims are Black girls under the age 18. Regina Evans is an activist and artist using her creative gifts to call attention to this crisis and rescue girls.
More than 50 years ago, the Poor People’s Campaign demanded economic justice for all people in the U.S.. Today, the pandemic has once again brought those issues into the public eye. For Shailly Gupta Barnes, the Hindu teachings she learned as a child guide her anti-poverty work today. We bring you a new story from The Spiritual Edge on a special edition of Crosscurrents.
