Antisemitism and the Workplace

You are living your life right here where you grew up. You’ve always been here. Your life is here. You are a part of the community. Until, without reason, certain individuals perceive you differently. Because of your ethnicity or religion – and often heightened by very recent events to which you are completely uninvolved and perhaps geographically removed.

More prevalent than most folks are aware, Antisemitism – the hatred, discrimination, fear, and/or prejudice directed toward Jews as individuals or as a group – is on the rise. There were over 10,000 antisemitic incidents recorded in the U.S. since October 7, 2023, including verbal or written harassment, vandalism and physical assault.

When antisemitism appears in the workplace, it may lead to employees being harassed, marginalized, or discriminated against

To help us better understand what this looks like or what you can do about it, YLR Host Jeff Hayden and tonight's producer Beth Mora are joined by Eric B. Kingsley, Kingsley & Kingsley, renowned employment attorney who has been actively involved in the Antidefamation League, and Past Bar Association of San Francisco President and Mark Schickman, who practices labor and employment law and civil litigation in San Francisco.

