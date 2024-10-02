Cases on the United States Supreme Court October 2024 Docket

A few of years back, we heard talk of a changing landscape in the united states supreme court. Since then, we’ve seen explosive cases such as Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health organization where a divided court overruled Roe v Wade, sending the issue of abortion back to the states, a broad immunity for the president for his/her actions, a dialing back of the administrative state, and a strengthening of the second amendment.

Many commentators and activists felt this was just the beginning.

Tonight, as we did last year, we look down the barrel of the supreme court to see what’s likely to come up during the next year.

YLR host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by three of the best: legendary trial attorney and author James Brosnahan, and Appellate Attorneys Ben Feuer and Ann Voigts.

