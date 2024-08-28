© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights
Your Legal Rights

Workers Compensation and Personal Injury

By Jeff Hayden
Published August 28, 2024 at 1:09 PM PDT

Personal injury law and workers compensation law are not always exclusive to one another.

 

Where it gets complicated is when a work-related injury is caused, in whole or in part, by a third party.

 

How long do you have to file? Is the time limit the same on both personal injury and workers compensation?

 

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden is joined by tonight’s co-host, Rob Wyman, and Christopher Viadro of Viadro Law. Question for Jeff, Rob and Chris? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

 

 

Your Legal Rights Law and Criminal Justice
Jeff Hayden
