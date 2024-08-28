Workers Compensation and Personal Injury

Personal injury law and workers compensation law are not always exclusive to one another.

Where it gets complicated is when a work-related injury is caused, in whole or in part, by a third party.

How long do you have to file? Is the time limit the same on both personal injury and workers compensation?

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden is joined by tonight’s co-host, Rob Wyman, and Christopher Viadro of Viadro Law. Question for Jeff, Rob and Chris? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.



