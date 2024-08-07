Free Speech, Protests and The Workplace, Part Two

Protesting – engaging in free speech - is considered a protected political activity in California, whether the topic is war, immigration, body autonomy, a November ballot initiative, or another political issue here, or even abroad. Ensuring one’s right to free speech is one of our core tenants of democracy.

In California, there are laws that limit the extent to which your employer may interfere with your right to engage in political activities; but, your specific rights as a worker who engages in a political protest and the extent an employer may interfere with your rights to engage, will depend on your situation and when, how, and where you decide to protest.

Tonight, on your legal rights, with participation and assistance of the labor and employment law section of the California Lawyers Association, we resume our discussion about protests and the workplace: labor and employment law in an unsettled and evolving world.

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by Beth W. Mora of Mora Employment Law, and Wendy Musell, of Wendy Musell P.C.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.