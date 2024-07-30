Part Two of The Supreme Court: What Just Happened? What’s Coming?

Three weeks ago, we began a discussion of the United States Supreme Court’s recently completed term. We discussed a few of the decisions, notably homeless sweeps – those sweeps began with a new gusto in this city, and the governor wants similar homeless sweeps carried out throughout the state – and presidential immunity.

Needless to say, plenty to talk about this year

In response to the decision of presidential immunity, and alleged bias and conflict of interest involving two of the more active justices, President Biden wrote an op ed in the New York Times, calling for term limits, specified terms such that justices are appointed on a regular basis, a code of conduct and conflict of interest legislation.

With another year of activisim, politics, a few surprises, we again find ourselves once again asking, “what’s next?”

YLR host, Jeff Hayden is joined by Ben Feuer of the Complex Appellate Litigation Group, Anne Voigts from King & Spalding and James Brosnahan one of the nation’s most revered trial lawyers and author of the book "Justice at Trial."

