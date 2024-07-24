WTF Just Happened And WTF Happens Next?

The presidential election is a contest for the most powerful office on earth. It should be a competition between the best of the best; with the changes we’ve all gone through the past few weeks, can anyone say “the best of the best” truly describes what each party has nominated?

What just happened? What is coming up next? WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO ABOUT IT?

Sitting in for YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, tonight's Guest Host, Dean Johnson, is joined by politcal writer Mark Simon, politcal activist Brent Turner, Bob Marks a former political consultant and John Flaherty, once Chief of Staff to Secretary of Transportation Norm Mineta.

Questions for Dean and his guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.