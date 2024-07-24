© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights
WTF Just Happened And WTF Happens Next?

By Jeff Hayden
Published July 24, 2024 at 12:29 AM PDT

The presidential election is a contest for the most powerful office on earth. It should be a competition between the best of the best; with the changes we’ve all gone through the past few weeks, can anyone say “the best of the best” truly describes what each party has nominated?

What just happened? What is coming up next? WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO ABOUT IT?

Sitting in for YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, tonight's Guest Host, Dean Johnson, is joined by politcal writer Mark Simon, politcal activist Brent Turner, Bob Marks a former political consultant and John Flaherty, once Chief of Staff to Secretary of Transportation Norm Mineta.

Questions for Dean and his guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Tags
Your Legal Rights Law and Criminal Justice2024 Elections
Jeff Hayden
