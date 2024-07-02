Protesting is considered a protected political activity in California, whether the topic is immigration, war, or another political issue here or even abroad. But your specific rights as a worker who engages in a political protest will depend on the specifics of your employment situation and when, how, and where you decide to protest.

Tonight, on your legal rights, with participation and assistance of the labor and employment law section of the California Lawyers Association, we’re talking about protests and the workplace: labor and employment law in an unsettled and evolving world.

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by Beth W. Mora of Mora Employment Law, and Wendy Musell, of Wendy Musell P.C.

