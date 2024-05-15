© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights
Your Legal Rights

Workers Compensation And The Medical Legal Evaluation

By Jeff Hayden
Published May 15, 2024 at 11:52 AM PDT

I am proceeding under a workers compensation claim. For medical benefits, do i have to go to a special doctor, or can i go to my regular doctor?

What is a qualified medical evaluator? Is it likely my regular doctor is a qualified medical evaluator?

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host, Rob Wyman, are joined by Dr. Alex Sable-Smith, M.D., who practices both as a treating physician and as a qualified medical evaluator.

Questions for Jeff, Rob and their guest? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Jeff Hayden
