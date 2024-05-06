What is it going to take before Congress will take up fair and just immigration reform?

Do non-citizens make up a larger percentage of the overall population than in years past? Do undocumented immigrants?

When someone shows up at the border, claiming asylum, does the system give him or her the benefit of the doubt? If not, why not?

Isn't the fight for immigrant and refuge rights a forgotten part of the fight for racial justice?

On Wednesday, May 8, YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by Professor Bill Hing, author of Humanizing Immigration: How to Transform Our Racist and Unjust System.

