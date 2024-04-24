© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Voting Rights in America: Where We’ve Been, Where We Are, Where We’re Going

By Jeff Hayden
Published April 24, 2024 at 1:28 PM PDT

Tonight on Your Legal Rights, with an emphasis on voting technology, we take a look at voting rights in America: where we’ve been, where we are, and where we’re going.

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host, Brent Turner, are joined by Secretary William Gardner, former Secretary of State in New Hampshire, having retired as the longest serving Secretary of State in the nation's history.

Best of all, we take your calls and answer your questions, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Your Legal Rights Law & Justice2024 Elections
Jeff Hayden
