Your Legal Rights

Landlord-Tenant Law: Spring Installment 2024

By Jeff Hayden
Published March 27, 2024 at 5:11 PM PDT

As housing was perhaps the single largest subject of legislative activity in the last year, YLR returns to discuss landlord tenant law, the first installment for Spring 2024.

YLR Host Jeff Hayden is joined by landlord-tenant attorneys extraordinary: Jessica Chylik and Sal Timpano of San Francisco and David Finkelstein of San Mateo. As always, we take your calls and answer your questions.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call, toll-free, at (866) 798-8255.

