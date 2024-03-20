Encore Broadcast: Alternative Sexuality: You, Your Kink and the Law

It's all in good fun. Except when it's not. We plan to give you some guidance, so if you are experimenting in this area, you are not at risk for emotional and physical damage or even criminal prosecution.

Want to learn some boundaries before the Folsom Street Fair? You've come to the right place.

YLR Host Jeff Hayden and tonight's co-host, Emmy-nominated legal and political analyst Dean Johnson, are joined by Dr. Anna Randall, Dr. Richard Sprout and Susan Wright.

As this is an encore broadcast, we are not accepting calls into the broadcast tonight. But we welcome your calls to support this station at (800) 525-9917.

The only way this station can stay on the air, is listeners. Listeners just like you. To keep this station going, to keep our live stream available for yourself, to keep shows like Your Legal Rights on the air, please make your donation to KALW, today, at KALW.org. Thank you.

Next week, we'll be back, live, with our Landlord-Tenant Broadcast.