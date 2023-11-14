The Future Of Cryptocurrency After FTX And SBF
Just 14 months ago, we noted the Securities and Exchange Commission expressed its intention to crack down on those cryptocurrencies which they contend are securities – which include most of them; and, while the best-known cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin, Ethereum – stand strong, others have not been so stable, or even collapsed, such as the case with three arrows capital.
A fun on a major brokerage led to the collapse of FTX; it's high-flying founder has been convicted by a federal jury.
Where is cryptocurrency headed? Has cryptocurrency’s time passed?
Joining YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight's Co-Host, Dean Johnson are Chris Eberle, Chris Cooke, and a guest we know as Redbeard.
