Bankruptcy, Behind in Car Payments, and the Two Minute Debtors Solution

"Is my car in danger of repossession if I pay every month but I'm always behind."

"I’m behind on my car payments and I’m afraid the lender will repossess my vehicle. I can't come up with the money to get completely current. What can bankruptcy do to save my car?"

"My car was just repossessed. What do I have to do to get it back?"

I’ve fallen behind in my credit card payments – what can I do?

Joining YLR Host Jeff Hayden is Leon D. Bayer, from the Los Angeles firm of Bayer, Wishman & Leotta. Leon is a certified Bankruptcy Law Specialist, certified by the California Board of Legal Specialization, State Bar of California, and co-author of “The New Bankruptcy: Will It Work For You?” published by Nolo Press.

