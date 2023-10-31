Care Court Is Here

The “Care Act” -- touted as both a new paradigm for mental health treatment and at least part of the solution to the problem of homelessness -- permits family members, first responders and unspecified others to ask the courts to create and enforce treatment plans for people who are thought to be mentally ill.

How is care court different from conservatorship?

Governor Newsom recently signed SB 43 which changes conservatorship laws – how will that affect conservatorship? and Care Court?

Tonight, YLR Host Jeff Hayden, and tonight’s co-host Dean Johnson, are joined by Emma, the parent to a reluctant consumer of the mental health system, and Tal Klement representing the Mental Health Unit of the San Francisco Public Defender's Office.

