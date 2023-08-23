© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights

The Georgia Indictment: Part One

By Jeff Hayden
Published August 23, 2023 at 5:48 PM PDT

The times are extraordinary. Former president trump faces yet a fourth indictment, this time in Georgia. But this one is different. A local grand jury has handed up an indictment that includes not only the president, but other government officials as well as at least three of the former president’s lawyers charged in an election subversion case. Of course, all of those defendants are presumed to be innocent unless and until they are proven guilty beyond a resonable doubt in a court of law.

One of those attorneys, John Eastman, was a guest on this broadcast shortly before the November 2020 presidential election; while here, he voiced several of the debunked legal theories and stories allegedly used to inspire a mob to attack the capitol.

Tonight, YLR Host Jeff Hayden and Dean Johnson explore the October 21, 2020 broadcast, and lay the foundation for a more critical legal evaluation of the charges pending against former President Trump and how these relate to the upcoming presidential election.

For tonight's broadcast, we will not be taking calls.

Your Legal Rights John EastmanErwin ChemerinskyBrad HertzJosh BorgerDean JohnsongeorgiaPresident Trump
Jeff Hayden
See stories by Jeff Hayden