© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Legal Rights

The Supreme Court: What Have They Done Now? What's Next? -- Part II

By Jeff Hayden
Published July 19, 2023 at 5:13 PM PDT

Last year, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, we asked our experts: What's Next? Are other rights in jeopardy?

With recent decisions at the close of this years term, replete with a bit of activism, we again find ourselves asking: What's Next?

YLR host, Jeff Hayden is joined by Ben Feuer of the Complex Appellate Litigation Group, Anne Voigts from King & Spalding and James Brosnahan one of the nation’s most revered trial lawyers and author of the newly released book Justice at Trial.

Questions for Jeff his guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Tags
Your Legal Rights Anne VoigtsBen FeuerJames BrosnahanSupreme Court of the United States
Jeff Hayden
See stories by Jeff Hayden