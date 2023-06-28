Returning To Work — What Are The Issues And What Do We Do About Them?

Why do employees fear return to work rules are bad? Who does remote work favor? Who does return to work favor? Will a return to work disproportionately hurt some vulnerable populations? Women? Young parents? People of color? The disabled?

Courtesy of the Labor and Employment Law Section of the California Lawyers Association, YLR Host Jeff Hayden is joined by Thomas Lenz, a partner at Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo in Pasadena and Beth W. Mora of Mora Employment Law.

Question for Jeff and his guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

