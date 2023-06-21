KALW is celebrating pride with a week of programming about LGBTQIA+ people and issues — all week long, online and on-air, across the station’s schedule. In that spirit, tonight’s discussion focuses on the censorship of sexual freedom.

YLR host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host, Dean Johnson, are joined, courtesy of the Woodhull Foundation, the current COO, Mandy Salley and the Founder and CEO Ricci Levy.

Questions for Jeff, Dean and their guests? Please call us, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

