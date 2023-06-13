© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights

Bankruptcy, Debtors Rights, and the Two Minute Analysis

By Jeff Hayden
Published June 13, 2023 at 9:19 PM PDT

Tonight, we’re talking bankruptcy and debtors rights, sure; but tonight, we’re taking it a bit further.

You got questions about bankruptcy? About debtors’ rights? We got you covered; call us for a 2 minute air-time solution.

YLR host Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host are joined by Leon D. Bayer, from the Los Angeles firm of Bayer, Wishman & Leotta, Certified as a Bankruptcy Law Specialist by the California Board of Legal Specialization, State Bar of California.

Questions for Jeff, Dean and their guest? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Your Legal Rights bankruptcy lawdebtors rightsLeon Bayer
Jeff Hayden
