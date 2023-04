The red-light comes on behind you. What you do next can mean the difference between jail, a ticket, or a tip of the officer's had as he/she lets you drive away. What do you do?

Joining YLR Host Jeff Hayden is David Uthman, a retired peace officer, currently practicing law at Law Offices of David Uthman and the San Francisco Traffic Law Clinic.

Questions for Jeff and his guest? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.