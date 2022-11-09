2022 Election is over, or is it?

Last night's election left us, both locally, and nationally, awash in uncertainty. Tonight, the first in a two-part series, looks at the election.

In Part One, we will examine the uncertainty and anxiety. In national elections, how did we get to where the pundits so inaccurately predict with such confidence? In local elections, how do such practices as ranked-choice voting both potentially delay the result and alter the outcome?

In Part Two, we will look at specific issues, the legislative agenda, access to voting, and again, just where we are.

For both broadcasts, we welcome your input. Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.