Your Legal Rights

Encore Broadcast: Coerced and False Confessions

Published October 12, 2022 at 12:34 PM PDT

In recent months, we ran a series of programs on criminal justice reform. Earlier programs featured the election of various law enforcement officials in the bay area politics and the mood of the electorate, and implications of the election for criminal justice reform statewide.

Tonight, in particular, we look at some of the fundamentals of criminal prosecution: interrogation and the confession. YLR Hosts Jeff Hayden and Dean Johnson are joined by San Francisco Criminal Defense Attorney David Bigeleisen and Dr. RICHARD LEO, the Hamill Family Professor of Law and Psychology at the University of San Francisco School of Law, an expert on police interrogation and false confessions.

As this is an encore broadcast, we are not taking telephone calls tonight.

Your Legal Rights Professor RICHARD LEODavid Bigeleisen
Jeff Hayden
