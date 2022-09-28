Landlord Tenant Law

Last time we ran this program, we were looking at a massive budget suprlus, the governor and legislators found money to help more folks in the offing, funds earmarked for covid-rental assistance remained undistributed and tenants are getting rejections without notice and reasons.

The budget surplus is rapidly evaporating. The stock market, and hence investment portfolios, are down in the neighborhood of 20 percent. With interest rates climbing, the sellers market has cooled, fewer folks can afford to buy, and pressure on renters seems almost inevitible.

Where do landlords and tenants stand right now?

Joining YLR Host Jeff Hayden are three of the best: Jessica Chylik, David Finkelstein and Sal Timpano.

