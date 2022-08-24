© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights

Abortion Services And Employee Health And Benefits Plans After Dobbs

Published August 24, 2022 at 5:34 PM PDT

On June 24, in Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health, the united states supreme court stated that the authority to regulate abortion is returned to states and that the states may regulate abortion for legitimate reasons.

It’s two months later. What is a large, multi-state employer to do?

YLR Hosts Jeff Hayden and Dean Johnson welcome Mary Powell, Director at the San Francisco office of Trucker Huss, one of the very few law firms whose practice is centered on Employee Benefit Plans.

Questions for Jeff, Dean and their guest? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

