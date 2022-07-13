Is the U.S. Supreme Court Spearheading a Constitutional Crisis?

Are we in the midst of a genuine constitutional crisis?

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, we asked our experts: what’s next? Are our other constitutional right in jeopardy.

It has been a mere two weeks since that show aired. In those few days, many of the dire consequences that our guests mentioned have come true. Many others are on the horizon

Two weeks ago we asked: are reproductive rights safe? Tonight, we ask: are we in the midst of a genuine constitutional crisis? Are any of our rights safe?

YLR guest host, Dean Johnson, is joined by Ben Feuer, Chairman California Appellate Law Group, Professor Lawrence Douglas, the James J. Grosfeld Professor of Law, Jurisprudence and Social Thought at Amherst College, and Anne Voigts, partner at King & Spalding.

Questions for Dean and his guests? Call us, toll-free, at (866) 798-8255.