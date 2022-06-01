Mental Health and the Law

How is it that a psychiatric disorder is the only disease in which the family is systematically excluded from participation in the treatment plan?

Are people suffering from mental illness overrepresented amongst the homeless?

Does the state prison system become the new treatment locale for those with mental health disorders?

YLR host Jeff Hayden is joined by Deputy San Mateo County Counsel Paul Sheng, Dr. George Bach-Y-Rita, and Emma, the mother of a consumer of the mental health system.

