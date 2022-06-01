© 2021 KALW
Your Legal Rights

Mental Health and the Law

Published June 1, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT

How is it that a psychiatric disorder is the only disease in which the family is systematically excluded from participation in the treatment plan?

Are people suffering from mental illness overrepresented amongst the homeless?

Does the state prison system become the new treatment locale for those with mental health disorders?

YLR host Jeff Hayden is joined by Deputy San Mateo County Counsel Paul Sheng, Dr. George Bach-Y-Rita, and Emma, the mother of a consumer of the mental health system.

If you have questions for Jeff and his guests, please call, toll-free, at (866( 798-8255.

