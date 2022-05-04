Have The Guardrails Come Off The Legal System

YLR Host Jeff Hayden is joined by tonight’s co-host, Emmy nominated NBC political and legal analyst Dean Johnson.

In our first segment, we are joined by David Nazzaro; together we will look at the emergence of sovereign citizens upsetting the norms under which the stem operates, metes out justice

As most of you probably know, a draft of what may become the supreme court’s opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health – a major decision -- was leaked to the press on Monday, an occurrence that heretofore has been very, very rare if it has even occurred before at all. Our second segment features Ben Feuer, Chairman of the California Appellate Law Group, who explains how the leak indicates a sea change, affecting the image and operation of the high court, and where this might lead. The draft opinion indicates that the court is preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade. Our third segment features Emily Beach, former Burlingame city councilmember and the lone woman in a local congressional race, who as a catholic, and the mother of two teenagers, discusses the responsibilities of motherhood and the first-hand the difficult reproductive choices women face.

Our final segment provides a chance for hosts, our guests, and callers alike, to see if these developments coincide by accident, or represent a further erosion of social norms. For tonight’s special program, we will only accept calls in the final half-hour.

